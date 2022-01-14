CHAMPION, Pa. – A faster "Avalanche" chair lift made its debut Friday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Announced late last year, the lift was designed to carry more people per hour on quicker rides to the mountaintop.
"Travel time will now be only 4 Minutes, and 21 seconds to the top; less time on the lift and shorter lift lines equal more time on the snow!" said Joel Rerko, Seven Springs director of mountain operations.
The new Avalanche Lift will increase uphill capacity from 1,800 to 2,400 people per hour and will unload closer to the top of Tyrol Chairlift, allowing for better access to Stowe Slope and Trail.
In Rerko's words, that means no more plodding across the top to get back to the lodge.
The lift features seven towers, 88 chairs and a 200 horsepower electric motor. At 1,956 feet in length from loading station to unloading station, the lift covers 492 vertical feet.
