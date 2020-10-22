LORETTO – Software that gives school administrators the ability to more easily keep track of bullying reports will soon be deployed in each of Cambria County’s public school districts and both of its Catholic high schools, authorities said Thursday.
The new anti-bullying initiative was announced by state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, and the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of St. Francis University, during a press conference at the Loretto university’s John F. Kennedy Student Center.
Administrators from several Cambria County school districts were in attendance, including William Marshall, superintendent of Penn Cambria School District, where a pilot program testing the viability of the “HIBster” software was conducted over the past school year. Marshall said the software gave him and his staff the ability to pinpoint the places in the district’s buildings where incidents of bullying were repeatedly reported.
“What HIBster allows Penn Cambria to do now,” Marshall said, “is to be proactive in our approach to bullying. I have at my fingertips building data and district-wide data, and at board meetings I will share the district-wide data as it relates to bullying – founded and unfounded cases.
“From a management standpoint, what that data allowed us to do is … identify ‘hot spots’ in our buildings where we were finding accusations of bullying, either founded or unfounded. That allowed us to maneuver surveillance in those areas, intensify staff supervision in those areas.
“As we implemented HIBster, we started getting calls from parents saying, ‘Well, bullying is still occurring.’
“That’s going to happen, but what it’s allowed us to do is proactively diminish the number of bullying incidents that we’re seeing in our schools. The students are aware of us being aware of that information and that data.”
Marshall added that the software allows school staff to input reports of cyberbullying happening off school property and to keep track of alleged perpetrators and victims of bullying as they move from grade to grade and from one school building to another.
Burns said the implementation of the software in Cambria County is being funded through $50,000 state grant he recently secured for that purpose. He added that he hopes Cambria County can serve as proof that the software can be effective elsewhere in the state.
“I can’t wait to see the results,” he said, “and I can’t wait to take these results to Harrisburg and to the Department of Education so that they can see that this works, that it’s a viable program and that we can implement it for every student in Pennsylvania.”
Jim Budzilek, director of education for Educational Development Software, the Johnstown-area company that produces HIBster, said the software will provide the ability to view “snapshots” of county-level bullying-related data.
“We will be able to provide you and your schools,” Budzilek told the administrators in the audience, “and also the state and also Representative Burns’ office, the outcomes of your data. Yes, it will be confidential, but we will be able to take a snapshot of the county … and what exactly is going on with any kind of bullying issues in your school.”
Van Tassell said that St. Francis University will be “heavily involved” in the implementation of the software in Cambria County.
“One of the core values of St. Francis University as a Catholic Franciscan institution is to foster respect for the uniqueness of individuals,” he said.
“I am proud to support this initiative, which stands as a resource against bullying and helps children to learn to appreciate each other’s special combination of God-given abilities.”
