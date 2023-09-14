NEW GERMANY, Pa. – A crafty time awaits festivalgoers.
The New Germany Festival of Arts and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the New Germany Grove, 1635 New Germany Road, Summerhill.
The festival is known for its handmade crafts and is the major fundraiser for the Summerhill Borough Volunteer Fire Department.
“We have had really large crowds in the last couple of years,” said Mary Lou Schrift, craft coordinator. “It has become one of the biggest festivals around and highly anticipated.”
This year, there will be 165 crafters and food vendors, with 40 of them new additions.
“The show is a juried show with an emphasis on quality and craftsmanship,” Schrift said. “Each year, we strive to bring in new and fresh ideas.”
Returning festival favorites include primitives, woodcrafts, decorative painting, pottery, photography, handwoven baskets, candles, soap, hand-painted gourds, leather, silk and dried florals, wreaths, doll clothes, jewelry, fabric art and greeting cards.
New offerings include metal art, luxury tumblers, paper crafts, pyrography artwork, inspirational decor, pet items, upcycled art, concrete castings, charcuterie boards, and soap.
“Many of the crafts are unique and one-of-a-kind,” Schrift said. “We do our best to bring in a diversified list of crafters.”
Specialty food vendors will be selling elk and beef jerky, fudge, honey, iced coffee, maple syrup, smoothies, handmade chocolates, cookies, sauerkraut, jams and salsa, kettle corn, dip mixes, ice cream, iced tea and braided German pretzels.
Pisarski Farms will have mums, pumpkins and gourds. Benshoff Farms will offer a large selection of homegrown produce.
The musical entertainment for Saturday will include Bob Clawson from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by The Evergreens from 2:15 to 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Kimberly, Dawn & Johann will entertain from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., followed by the Whiskey River Panhandlers from 2:15 to 5 p.m.
Children’s activities include face-painting, glitter tattoos, handmade jewelry and hair accessories, and a caricature artist. Razzle and Dazzle will entertain festival-goers from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Firefighters, auxiliary members and volunteers will be busy cooking food throughout the festival. The menu will feature a barbecue chicken dinner, homemade ham potpie and chicken noodle soup, roast beef sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sausage, kielbasa, pizza, gobs, apple dumplings and funnel cakes.
“There’s something for everyone at this festival,” Schrift said. “It’s a good way to kick off the fall season and to start your Christmas shopping.”
Admission is free, but there will be a $2 parking fee that benefits the fire company.
No pets will be allowed on festival grounds.
For more information, visit www.newgermanyartsandcrafts.com.
