A Cumberland, Maryland, man received 30 years in prison Tuesday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Cairnbrook girl in 1999 – bringing conclusion to a longtime Somerset County cold case that frightened the child’s hometown and baffled investigators for years.
Timothy David Nelson Jr., 50, received the sentence – plus five additional years supervised release – after he stood before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson in tears and said he accepted full responsibility for the “unspeakable acts” he’s committed.
“I perpetrated those unspeakable acts ... and instead of showing remorse, I hid for 20 years like a coward,” Nelson said, adding that he prays to God continuously for forgiveness. “When I look in the mirror, I see a monster.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Haines used the same term Tuesday, saying Nelson – a man police knew only as an unidentified stranger for years – drove into Cairnbrook on Sept. 19, 1999, and “viciously kidnapped” a 10-year-old girl, held her at gunpoint and then forced her to commit a sex act as he crossed into West Virginia.
Then, she reminded the court that Nelson faces two nearly identical cases in Maryland, calling on one of two women who say Nelson kidnapped and assaulted them in the 1980s.
“You took my childhood away from me. I begged you to let me go,” the now 40-something woman said in court, her voice cracking with emotion. “I didn’t know what evil was until that afternoon.”
Nelson avoided criminal charges in all three cases until this year, when police were able to match his DNA on a bag at the 1999 crime scene and a partial fingerprint to Nelson, thanks to “next-generation” computer technology, Trooper Jeff Brock said last month.
Gibson said the Maryland man worked for an insurance company during most of the years his case was unsolved.
He mowed his church’s grass each summer and supported the homeless – but also battled alcohol addiction, getting a number of DUI’s during that span, the judge added.
Nelson’s attorney indicated that he was sexually abused by his father as a child and never received help for it, leading to a spiral of personal issues over the decades that followed.
In court, Nelson apologized to the victim’s family – and his own – but never asked for leniency, nodding his head in agreement several times as Haines described the crimes he committed.
“I have a lot to amend for. My hope is that God still has a purpose for me,” he said.
Nelson pleaded guilty to the crimes last month, in doing so, leading attorneys on both sides of the case to suggest a 30-year prison sentence with no opportunity for parole to Gibson.
Gibson noted that the crimes could have carried a life sentence but followed the agreement’s advisement.
It means Nelson will be eligible for release at age 80, and at that point, he must register as a sex offender and report to the nearest district probation office to being his court-ordered supervision.
Awaiting trial on Maryland charges
DNA evidence also apparently connected Nelson to two similar abduction and assault cases that date back to Sept. 10 and Oct. 16, 1988 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
In April, a Maryland grand jury indicted Nelson on kidnapping and sexual assaulting two separate preteen girls – in one case, putting a girl into the trunk of his car before driving her to a vacant lot in the city.
Maryland criminal court records indicate an arrest warrant issued for Nelson on April 25 remains active and that the case is still pending while the Cumberland man’s Pennsylvania case concludes.
