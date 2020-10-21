EBENSBURG – Residents of Ebensburg Borough’s northern end turned out on Monday to voice their opposition to a developer’s plan to build townhouses on the former Central Cambria Middle School football field.
Eight speakers were heard by Ebensburg Borough Council members during a public hearing held at Young Peoples Community Center to gather public input on a proposal to change the property’s zoning from single-household residential to multi-household residential.
The rezoning was requested by Ebensburg-based developer Joe Sinclair, a shareholder of Central Commons, LLC, which owns the former football field on the northeast corner of North Center Street and Bolton Street. He wants the property to be rezoned so that the company can build “luxury townhomes” there, he said.
Ebensburg Borough Council will consider the issue at its Monday meeting next week.
Sinclair stepped up to the microphone first at Monday’s hearing to defend the planned project and to attempt to assuage some of neighbors’ concerns. He indicated that, while many details have not yet been decided on, his plan is to build 16 to 20 “luxury townhomes” and “to try to make (the proposed development) be as part of the community as possible.”
He added that he believes there is a need for such housing in Ebensburg for professionals, young people, retirees and “snowbirds” seeking summer-only residences.
“There’s professionals in the area,” he said, “whether professionals at St. Francis University or businesspeople, that are looking for housing. Right now, I do own rental properties in Ebensburg, and I get probably half a dozen or more phone calls a week. Building these new homes, allowing new families to actually enter our community, become part of our community.
“We’re here to build nice homes that are going to conform to the community. … We have a beautiful town. We’re not trying to change that. We’re just trying to add to it.”
Sinclair’s speech didn’t appear to have appeased any of the eight subsequent speakers. Neither did the information that both the Ebensburg Planning Commission and the Cambria County Planning Commission have recommended the approval of the rezoning request, with the stipulation that the neighborhood’s historic character overlay continue to apply to the property.
Their most frequently mentioned concern was that the development could result in increased traffic on the narrow streets in the area.
“We live there,” said Bolton Street resident Scott Estep. “We know how narrow these streets are. We know how it gets in the winter – if there’s a car parked on the street, you can’t get up and down those streets, and now we’re going to add more traffic in there.”
“Locust Street is just an alley, and Bolton Street is just a little wider than that,” added Pat Watt, of North Caroline Street. “When local people park their cars along that street, it’s one-way traffic. If they built just 20 units … that would provide at least two cars per unit. That would be at least 40 cars. That’s going to provide traffic jams on the streets there.”
Another concern was that the proposed rezoning would allow for uses other than the “luxury townhomes” described by Sinclair.
“We’re talking about luxury townhomes,” said Estep. “Once it’s rezoned, what if we find out the market won’t support luxury townhomes in a town of 3,500 people? And now we’re looking at – they can throw up an apartment building, like we have up on the corner. … We don’t have any kind of assurance that that wouldn’t happen, and that concerns me.”
Borough Council President Doug Tusing noted briefly after Estep’s remarks that the borough’s multi-use residential zoning permits a maximum of six units per building. While he agreed that there is “no specific requirement on what type of townhouse can be built,” the construction of an apartment building the size of Turner Apartments at 700 N. Center St., the building “up on the corner” to which Estep was apparently referring, would not be permitted even under the proposed new zoning, he said.
Other issues raised by speakers included the dearth of available set-in-stone details on the project and the impact they believed the construction of multi-family housing would have on the character of the neighborhood.
While two speakers suggested that single-family homes be built on the property instead, the Cambria County Planning Commission determined that the construction of single-family homes is an unlikely use for the site due to the heavy traffic on North Center Street. The commission also noted that multi-family dwellings already exist in the area, on Bolton Street and North Center Street.
Wayne Templeton presented Tusing with a petition that he said bore the signatures of approximately 160 Ebensburg residents who oppose the rezoning.
Sinclair previously unsuccessfully attempted to have the zoning of a portion of the property changed to mixed-use village commercial to allow for the construction of a Dollar General store. Neighbors voiced concerns at the time about the potential for increased traffic and decreased property values that could accompany commercial development, and the Ebensburg Planning Commission recommended that the borough council vote to deny the rezoning application, which it did in January 2019.
The council later approved the construction of a Dollar General store on a different parcel owned by Central Commons, located across North Center Street from the former football field. The store opened there earlier this year.
Sinclair maintained that the objections that sunk that previous rezoning bid would not apply to the new proposed use for the property.
