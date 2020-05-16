Quick action by a neighbor may have saved the lives of some Morrellville residents early Saturday when fire raced through a multi-unit home.
Jim McCann, Johnstown assistant fire chief, said several residents of a second-floor apartment were trapped on a porch roof of the Stone Street home after flames blocked the only access.
“He got a ladder out of the shed and got them down,” McCann said on Saturday.
The home was heavily involved when firefighters from three departments were sent to the scene about 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Cambria County emergency dispatch sent Johnstown Fire Department, Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department and Upper Yoder Volunteer Fire Company to the home in the 100 block of Stone Street.
West Hills and Upper Yoder EMS units were also dispatched, along with Johnstown police.
McCann said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
