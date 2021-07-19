Retired Richland Townhip police Officer Tony Palm is reunited with Bernie Imgrund, of Bedford, after nearly 50 years on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Laurel View Village in Davidsville. Imgrund was accidentally left behind on a family shopping trip to Gee Bee in Johnstown in 1971. Palm responded to the incident, and consoled the girl until she was reunited with her father.