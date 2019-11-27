The 52nd annual edition of the Turkey Bowl, a long-running Thanksgiving Day charity football game, will be held Thursday morning at Johnstown’s Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, organizers said Tuesday.
The game will begin at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania, a nonprofit organization that provides services to people with disabilities. The Turkey Bowl has raised more than half a million dollars for Easterseals since 1972, according to organizers.
The Bears won a narrow victory over the Bulls in last year’s contest, 27-24, and enter Thursday’s game riding a three-year winning streak. The two squads are largely made up of local business and civic leaders who donate their time, money and skills to the cause.
The Turkey Bowl began 52 years ago as a backyard Thanksgiving football game between members of two neighboring families, the Crooks family and the Dovey family.
Over the decades, the annual tradition grew into a full-scale charity event, featuring cheerleaders, uniforms, referees, a concession stand and the Million-Dollar Turkey Bowl Band.
In the years since it outgrew the Crooks’ and the Doveys’ backyards, the annual clash has been held at various times at Price Field, Richland Stadium and its current home, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, according to organizers.
