CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – What is usually an annual honor for Ralph Kuhnley Jr. and his family at the Cambria Heights School District awards ceremony turned into a moment he'll never forget Thursday when he was presented with a posthumous diploma for his late father, Ralph "Hap" Kuhnley Sr.
"This was one hell of a surprise," Ralph Kuhnley Jr. said.
Ralph Kuhnley Sr. was a Patton High School student who left his senior year to join the U.S. Navy and serve his country during World War II.
"He couldn't wait to get over to the war," his son said.
Despite the young man's drive and patriotism, he never saw combat.
The Patton native joined up as the conflict ended.
That didn't discourage him. He spent the next 20 years with the Navy handling various responsibilities, serving as a radio operator on flights and a technician.
He was stationed primarily in Virginia, where he lived out the rest of his days and started a security camera business, Tele-Tector of Virginia, Inc., which his son still operates.
"This would have meant so much to him," said Sharlene Kuhnley, Ralph Kuhnley Jr.'s wife. "He would have been overwhelmed."
The pair said the veteran loved the area he grew up in and was a promoter of education.
"He would have loved to see the faces of those kids coming up to get their scholarships," Sharlene Kuhnley said.
The Hap Kuhnley Memorial Scholarship was established in 2014 when the award's namesake contacted Cambria Heights School District Superintendent Ken Kerchenske, who was high school principal at the time.
The Patton native wanted to create an award for students entering a trade school, nursing or two-year medical program, so they had the same opportunity to succeed as their classmates.
He delivered the first $1,000 checks to the male and female students that year but didn't get to see any other learners accept the scholarships.
Ralph "Hap" Kuhnley Sr. died in November 2014.
Since then Ralph Kuhnley Jr. has attended the annual ceremony to hand out the awards, except for the past few years.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the 2020 event to be canceled, and Kuhnley couldn't be there last year.
Cambria Heights leaders made sure he and his wife were in town for the May ceremony.
The idea to posthumously award Ralph "Hap" Kuhnley Sr. his diploma started in 2020 with Kerchenske.
He had provided the honor to another living veteran before, and when he saw the joy it brought that person and the community, he wanted to continue doing that.
"I think it's really special for the entire district," Kerchenske said.
He added that this was done to "keep alive Hap's generous spirit of service to his school, community and country."
Ken Vescovi, school board president, agreed.
"I think it's very important that we do things like this for the community," he said.
Vescovi described the diploma presentation as a "great moment" for the Kuhnley family.
This year's Hap Kuhnley Memorial Scholarship awardees are Ryan Haluska, who will attend Harrisburg Area Community College to study fire science, and Alexia Nemec, who will go enter the surgical technologist program at Mount Aloysius College.
Ralph Kuhnley Jr. said the funding for the awards was set for 15 years, but he's going to continue it long after that in honor of his father.
To date, the family has awarded $18,000 in scholarships to Cambria Heights High School students.
