JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter will make a landing in downtown Johnstown on Thursday, as part of the annual Showcase for Commerce defense contracting expo.
The aircraft is scheduled to touch down around 3 p.m. at the grassy area by the “I Love Johnstown” river wall mural, across from 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Its departure is set for 6 p.m.
“I think it’s going to create some excitement around the Showcase,” said Ed Sheehan Jr., the event’s chairman.
MH-60S helicopters – at more than 64 feet long and 17 feet high – are used for combat search and rescue, vertical replenishment, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures. The helicopter’s organic airborne mine countermeasure system was developed by Johnstown-area Concurrent Technologies Corp., of which Sheehan is the president and CEO, and produced by CTC’s technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corp.
“We are grateful to the Navy’s Captain Todd Evans of PMA-299 and Captain William Selk of VX-1 for their support, logistical coordination, and willingness to fly the helicopter to Johnstown and allow Showcase attendees and the public to see this important platform firsthand,” EVC President Ed Peretin said in a press release. “We’re proud to have worked on this mine countermeasure solution for more than 20 years, from the very first proof-of-concept through development, manufacturing, testing, training, and now comprehensive sustainment of the system.
"This is an excellent example of a true partnership among CTC, EVC and our military clients.”
The landing and takeoff can be watched from several locations, including the War Memorial.
Visitors can view the helicopter up close after it has landed.
The outdoor exhibition on Napoleon Street (from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday) and the exhibition inside the War Memorial (from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday) are also open to the public.
“People get a chance to see the exciting work that’s being done by the companies and the people in this region that support our national defense,” Sheehan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.