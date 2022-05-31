In this Friday, May 10, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Navy, logistics specialists attach cargo to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy MH-60S helicopter will make a landing in downtown Johnstown on Thursday, June 2, 2022, as part of the annual Showcase for Commerce defense contracting expo.

(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Smalley, U.S. Navy via AP)