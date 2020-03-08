The fourth annual NatureWorks environmental expo on Saturday featured live snakes, turkey calls, orange chalk made from acid mine drainage, hand-built bluebird boxes, dozens of excited kids and a pair of three-inch-long Madagascar hissing cockroaches.
The family-friendly expo, held at Bottle Works in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, was designed to educate and inform people about local issues and some basic steps they can take to improve the environment, said co-coordinator Melissa Reckner.
More than 20 local conservation and outdoor recreation organizations attended the expo to provide information on their activities.
“There’s so many fun activities going on,” Reckner said.
“I hope people realize, by the time they leave, there’s no reason to ever say, ‘I’m bored,’ or ‘There’s nothing to do in Johnstown.’ These organizations are highlighting all of their events that are planned for the spring and summer, trails that people can get out on any time of the year, water activities. … I mean, there’s just so much.”
Andy Fresch, of the Johnstown-based Mountain Laurel chapter of Trout Unlimited, helped run his group’s booth with his wife Brittany and their children, 10-year-old Jocelyn and 7-year-old Stone. The booth included a fly-tying station for kids and several ice cube trays full of squirming invertebrate creatures collected from Sandy Run in St. Michael.
“A huge diversity of bugs,” he said, gesturing to the ice cube trays. “That’s the first indicator – when you have poor water quality, you’re not going to have bugs. That’s the bottom of the food chain, and everything goes from there. If you have a big diversity of bugs, you know you have clean water, and that supports fish.”
‘Enhance and restore’
Fresch said his Trout Unlimited chapter’s mission is to conserve the Johnstown region’s fisheries.
The group is involved in various projects toward that goal, including stream bank stabilization, acid mine drainage treatment and agricultural runoff reduction.
“We do whatever we can to try to enhance and restore our cold-water fisheries,” he said. “A lot of people think of us as a fishing club, and we always try to stress that we’re not. Most of us fish … but our primary mission is to protect the water.”
That mission requires the group to reach out to the community – and the NatureWorks expo is a key part of that outreach, especially because it helps get kids interested in conservation, he said.
“Community outreach is one of our most powerful tools,” he said, “and a big focus of that is on kids. This (expo) has been growing every year. Turnout’s awesome, and it’s all positive. They came to thank us for coming, and I thanked them for having us.”
The expo also served as the official opening for two art exhibitions at Bottle Works – “The Color of Nature: Landscapes and Wildlife,” by Erie-area painter Jack Paluh, and “Outside the Lines,” by painter Shelley Poli. Both exhibitions will be on display through April 4 at Bottle Works’ Art Works building, 413 Third Ave., Johnstown.
'Get kids outside’
A few booths gave kids the chance to try their hands at various interactive activities, including fixing mountain bikes, building bluebird boxes and practicing turkey calls.
The booth run by the Cambria County Conservation District featured a display of live snakes, turtles and Madagascar hissing cockroaches. In the next room, members of the Stonycreek-Conemaugh River Improvement Team helped kids make orange-colored chalk out of iron oxide sludge collected from a local acid mine drainage treatment system.
Caytlin Lusk, program coordinator for the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, said her group’s booth was set up to share information about the region’s rail-trails, the authority’s fundraising efforts and the Path of the Flood Historic Races.
“Just trying to get kids outside, keep them healthy, is a big thing,” she said. “There are plenty of volunteer opportunities. We’re always trying to see people that are interested in being part of the maintenance of the trails.”
Another booth was set up by Penguin Court, a 1,000-acre preserve near Laughlintown that used to be an estate belonging to the billionaire Scaife family. Richard M. Scaife bequeathed it in 2015 to the Brandywine Conservancy, which now works to preserve the land and use its resources for the benefit of the community.
Reckner, who is the program manager at Penguin Court, provided information on common invasive plants such as Oriental bittersweet, burning bush and shrub honeysuckle.
As another example, the invasive ornamental bush Japanese barberry chokes out native plants, reduces the amount of food available for wildlife and changes the pH of the soil in which it grows. Also, because its dense foliage never quite dries out, it’s often full of moisture-loving ticks. Reckner advised anyone who has a barberry bush to get rid of it and consider planting ninebark or New Jersey tea instead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.