COLVER, Pa. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that two distinct low-power tornadoes formed and caused damage across a portion of Cambria County during Saturday's severe thunderstorm, according to a preliminary report.
"The survey team did find a couple spots where there had been a funnel that had skipped along," NWS lead meteorologist Greg DeVoir said Tuesday.
The first tornado, an EF-1 that formed at 8:49 p.m., touched down in Blacklick Township at the intersection of Snake Road and Reed Hall Road lasting until 8:51 p.m.
The estimated peak wind speed was 107 mph, which led to hundreds of uprooted and snapped-off trees near the intersection of Jewtown and Fenchak roads, the report said.
Sporadic straight line wind damage was also noted to the north and south of the tornado path.
Another vortex, an EF-0, touched down in Cambria Township, southeast of the first, crossing Gresh Road from 8:55 p.m. to 8:57 p.m. with an estimated peak wind speed of 85 mph.
According to the report, several trees were uprooted by that twister along a 0.2-mile path. It caused damage a house and outbuilding on Gresh Road.
Both tornadoes are classified as "weak" occurrences by the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
These vortexes were the result of a severe thunderstorm that swept through the area late Saturday.
"The thunderstorm caused a swath of wind damage in Blacklick and Cambria townships stretching from the Indiana County line to just West of Rt. 219," the Weather Service reported. "The path length is approximately 6.5 miles long and discrete wind damage areas were identified across the width of the 1.8 mile swath."
Tornadoes in central Pennsylvania are not uncommon and frequency depends on the air mechanism and shear instability, DeVoir said.
Typically, larger more destructive tornadoes are not experienced in the state but rather smaller "spin-ups that stay on the ground for a few minutes."
Those occur a few times per year.
Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for the affected areas during Saturday's storm. They were lifted around 9:25 p.m.
