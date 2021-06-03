ST. MICHAEL – The public will get a chance this summer to walk through the ruins of the failed dam that flooded Johnstown in 1889, killing 2,209 in what became one of the nation's most famous disasters.
The National Park Service is offering daily hikes at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Saturday through Sept. 26.
During a one-third-of-a-mile hike, park rangers will guide the public from the bottom of the former dam, through the breach and back up to the top, where the dam's man-made abutments remain, organizers said.
During their interpretive tours, rangers share facts and stories about the dam, which was once a summer getaway for the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club.
Ranger Elizabeth Shope said the last portion of the hike is steep so guests are asked to wear proper shoes and bring water.
The interpretive tour is free, but attendees are asked to call the office at 814-886-6171 in advance to ensure that the event is on the schedule, due to weather and staffing factors.
