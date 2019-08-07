NANTY GLO – Local law enforcement, community agencies andresidents came together on Tuesday in Nanty Glo with the goal of enhancing their relationships.
National Night Out, a community-police awareness raising event, which takes place the first Tuesday of August across the nation, was held in the Cambria County borough, and attended by several community organizations attempting to build a bridge between themselves and the community they serve.
“This is an effort for us to get out and meet the community,” said Michael Oyaski, Nanty Glo Borough police officer-in-charge. “The people of the community meet each other, meet the police, and we’ve actually expanded on that here. We’ve invited agencies that we work with to come out as well.”
Event participants included organizations such as Blacklick Valley Foundation and Ambulance Association, Cambria County Coroner’s Office, Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Army.
“Not only is this a chance for the community to meet each other, residents can also meet some of these agencies,” Oyaski said. “A lot of the time you hear about these agencies, but you don’t really know what they do or who they are. So this is a chance to meet them when it’s not a bad day, because that’s usually when you meet us, on a really bad day.”
“Today there is going to be music and hot dogs, it’s just a laid-back day.”
Oyaski said events such as National Night Out help, to not only create awareness about what kind of assistance is actually available in the area, but also help to build on important community relationships.
“This helps to create a personal connection and makes it a whole lot easier for people to open up. And there’s help available for people,” Oyaski said. “That’s a lot of what this is. These are all agencies that are here to help people, but sometimes people just don’t know who they are.
“This is a way to get to know them.”
Victim Services Inc., a local nonprofit that focuses on providing comprehensive services for victims of sexual assault and violent crimes, was one of several organizations taking part in the community event.
Ashley Pribulsky and Tessa Boyles were passing out information about the
Johnstown-based agency to those in attendance.
The pair of advocates for Victim Services Inc. said it was great to have a platform such as National Night Out to connect with community members.
“We wanted to come out and get our information out there for the community,” Pribulsky said. “We’re in both Cambria and Somerset counties, so any chance that we can get to meet individuals in the community to tell them that we are at least here for them if ever needed, is a good opportunity for us.”
Boyles added, “I think it’s really great that they have a community event where we can sit and talk to everybody, and get to know them on a personal level.”
Nanty Glo resident Trey Noble made his way through the event, checking out each organization’s table and set up.
Noble said he supports anything that promotes camaraderie in his town.
“This is my town, so I make it a point to show up and see what’s happening,” Noble said.
National Night Out was also celebrated in Johnstown’s Hornerstown section of the city Tuesday evening. Festivities took place near the Seventh Ward office at the intersection of Cedar and Oak Street from 6 to 8 p.m.
