JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Johnstown's Central Park will be transformed into an area for building bridges between the community and local law enforcement during the National Night Out.
This is the second event the Johnstown Police Department has organized, and Capt. Chad Miller said establishing trusting partnerships with the area residents is important for the precinct.
"The goal of National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between the community and law enforcement," he said. "It's a great opportunity to bring people from the neighborhood to meet police officers in a positive environment."
Miller noted that improving these connections will although local authorities to "solve a lot more and do a lot more."
Several activities will be available throughout the two-hour event.
That includes Hogue's Fun Factory inflatables, a children's duck pond from Cuddles For Kids, Kona Ice, Steel City Axe, free hot dogs from Sheetz, music by DJ Hock and more.
The 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center, Cambria County Bar Association, Cambria County Drug Coalition and U.S. Army and National Guard recruiters will also be there.
And the Richland Health Center is providing $50 gift cards to anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine.
"A lot going on that night," Miller said.
CFK Executive Director Robin Hagins is happy to be on board to help organize the night out for the city.
"This is such an amazing community event which offers free services and fun for all ages and building the relationships between the community and our local police officers," she said.
In addition to officers from the city police department, members of the Johnstown Fire Department, Cambria County SERT Team, 7th Ward Ambulance and West End Ambulance will be on hand.
Archie, one of JPD's K9 officers and the precinct's comfort dog, is making an appearance as well.
According to the National Night Out website, the annual event is held the first Tuesday of August, aims to make "neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live" and has thousands of communities across the country participate.
It dates back to 1984 and also has roots in Pennsylvania.
"National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," the organization states.
For more information, visit natw.org.
