The Garden Club of Johnstown has reason to celebrate.
The group was recognized by the National Garden Clubs Inc. with a Certificate of Merit and first-place ribbon for its biannual flower show “Wandering the Garden Path” that was held in July 2019 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The show featured horticultural exhibits and floral designs by club members that were aimed at creating a learning experience and generate an interest in those areas in the Johnstown region.
“It is a team effort of dedication, time and hard work following the guidelines in the National Garden Club Inc.’s “Handbook for Flower Shows” to have a flower show,” said Darlene Wissinger, club president.
The process involved submitting a Book of Evidence – a scrapbook of pictures, details and descriptions of the entire process from writing the flower show schedule to pictures of the entries to the judging process to the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania to be judged with similar sized clubs in the state.
“Ours was then submitted to the National Garden Clubs Inc. and received a Certificate of Merit, meaning that all the criteria was met for having a standard flower,” Wissinger said.
“It’s quite the honor for the Garden Club of Johnstown.”
Presented every two years, the club is planning to hold its flower show in 2021.
In addition, the club received a first-place award from the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania for its 2019 Yearbook.
“It also was a team effort to put that together, listing our monthly programs, list of members, guidelines, bylaws and needed info which is required by the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania yearbook criteria,” Wissinger said.
She said for the club it’s nice to be recognized for the time and effort they put into its programming and flower show.
“It’s a wonderful feeling,” Wissinger said. “So many people are involved in pulling one of these flower shows off because it’s months of work.”
