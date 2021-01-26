With research assistance from Johnstown Area Heritage Association and financial support from National Geographic, a group of local high school students will receive the opportunity to tell the region’s story in a children’s book.
NatGeo recently announced it has provided a $30,000 grant to facilitate the project.
JAHA is currently seeking educators and students from up to six school districts to write and illustrate the book that will be used in fourth and fifth grades.
“The project is going to be a fun way for students in our community to get involved in learning the history and diversity of our area,” Angel Ashby, JAHA director of visitor services, said.
“This will empower some high school students in our area to be creative in telling the history of our area for younger kids to be able to learn from their creativity.”
Richard Burkert, president of JAHA, said the “project is all about place – what makes Johnstown and our region special, which is central to JAHA’s mission. The heart of the project is empowering young students’ voices, and we’re excited about being able to facilitate this opportunity for them.”
The themes will be The Human Journey, Wildlife & Wild Places and Our Changing Planet.
As an example, Ashby mentioned how the area’s once-contaminated rivers are now used for recreation.
“We’ve had a lot of progress on our river systems and have managed to bring down pollution levels,” Ashby said. “People now go Coal Tubin’ and kayaking on our rivers. That’s just one of the topics that the kids could possibly focus on in this book.”
Teams from schools will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, provided they meet the criteria.
Educators who are interested in forming teams for the project should contact Ashby at aashby@jaha.org or 814-539-1889, extension 311. The deadline to apply is Friday.
The book will be released in print, audiobook and an e-version this fall.
