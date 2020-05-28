A NarAnon meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St. in downtown Johnstown.
Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 29, 2020 @ 12:43 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Jerome W. "Jerry", Sr., 73, Irvona, Gibbons, Coalport, PA
Watson Morrell, 94, Blairsville. (Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.)
FERGUSON[mdash] Janet Eileen, 63, of Daisytown died unexpectedly Monday morning May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1956 in Altoona a daughter of the late John Walter and Marjorie Ruth (Krape) Bigelow. She married Raymond Eugene Ferguson in January of 1978 in Winchester, V…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.