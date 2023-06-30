A Bedford County woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday while retrieving her mail – a "tragic" accident, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
Melda Smith, 80, crossed Helixville Road in Napier Township and was hit as she turned from her mailbox and went back onto the roadway, Lees said.
In a release to media, state police investigating the crash said Smith stepped suddenly onto the road – failing to yield the right-of-way to the incoming vehicle. It hit her with its passenger side front corner, the investigation showed.
Lees said the motorist stopped to help.
Smith was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center but died from blunt force head trauma injuries in the emergency room at 2:08 p.m., the coroner said.
"This was an unfortunate, heart-wrenching accident," he said.
