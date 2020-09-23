A Nanty Glo woman was jailed Tuesday after police found LSD and other drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop last month, authorities allege.
Nanty Glo police charged Heather Ilene Grata, 31, of the 100 block of Seneca Street, with a felony and misdemeanor drug counts and three traffic violations.
According to a criminal complaint, police were patrolling in the area of the Nanty Glo Fire Department on Aug. 27 when they stopped a Chevrolet Silverado at Cardiff Road and Birch Street that had a burned-out light.
Police determined that Grata was driving with a suspended license.
Officers then searched the vehicle after they spotted a stamp bag in plain view on the passenger side floorboard, the complaint said.
They reportedly found three glass containers, one that had a stamp bag with an unknown type of white substance and one containing 53 LSD paper tabs. Police also seized a white crystallized substance, a green case containing 24 stamp bags with the label "PATEK," a bag with suspected marijuana and 12 suboxone strips.
Grata was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
