CARROLLTOWN, Pa. – A Nanty Glo woman was charged in connection with a home improvement scam where she allegedly alteried a check written to a Patton contractor before depositing the money, authorities said.
Carrolltown police charged Lindsey Francis Legdon, 39, of the 1200 block of Third Street, with forgery, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.
According to a complaint affidavit, a Carrolltown couple contracted Morales Home Improvement Services for a home improvement project in September 2022. The couple gave the company an $800 check for materials with the $736.80 balance to be paid when the work was completed.
The homeowner later found out from his financial institution that the check had been altered to read $1,800. Legdon and Kevin Morales allegedly deposited the altered check in the company's First Commonwealth Bank account, the affidavit said.
Legdon was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
