NANTY GLO – Blight removal efforts are moving forward in Nanty Glo, leaders say.
At last week’s meeting, Nanty Glo Borough Council voted to advertise for bids on two vacant lots where blighted buildings have been removed and learned another will be razed in coming weeks.
The borough will advertise for bids from interested buyers for the lots at 1229 Third St. and 1174 Fourth St. as soon as some final cleanup work is completed.
Meanwhile, Borough Manager Rich Wargo said Cambria County Redevelopment Authority has authorized demolition of a blighted commercial property.
The structure is located in the 900 block of Roberts Street – the heart of Nanty Glo’s business district.
It was among eight buildings in seven municipalities approved for demolition last year under the county’s Act 152 fund, which is generated from a $15 fee on deeds and mortgages.
In July, the redevelopment authority awarded a $137,419 contract to low-bidder Earthmovers Unlimited Inc., of Kylertown, for all eight buildings.
After council members asked in February why the Roberts Street building had not come down, Wargo said he contacted Renee Daly, executive director of the redevelopment authority.
“She said it was the most expensive one to be done,” Wargo said, explaining the work is scheduled this spring.
In other business, council received a more weather resistant version of borough flag that debuted during the July 2018 centennial celebration.
The flag was designed by Michael Pavelek when he was in eighth grade. His design won a contest through Blacklick Valley Junior Senior High School.
It features three stripes: Blue for Nanty Glo’s determination and good fortune, orange for the courage and sacrifice of its people and green for its wealth and success. Three symbols include a mining car recalling the borough’s coal heritage, a surrounding gold ring to represent Nanty Glo’s rich history and a keystone representing Pennsylvania.
The original flag was made from a single sheet of material, while the new version is a double sheet of more durable fabric, Wargo said. Council approved a payment of $80.50 for the new flag.
