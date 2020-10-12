A Nanty Glo teenager is believed to have sustained minor injuries on Sunday night when his pickup rolled down a roadside embankment, state police in Ebensburg reported Monday.
The 16-year-old, whose name was not included in the troopers’ crash report, was reportedly driving north on Reed Hall Road in Blacklick Township at around 8:47 p.m. when he lost control of his 1986 Chevrolet K10 on a curve and struck a guiderail.
The pickup continued over the guardrail, rolled over several times as it went down the embankment and came to rest upside-down, according to the crash report.
EMS personnel from Ebensburg responded to the scene, but the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, reportedly declined to be transported to a hospital for treatment of what troopers described as a “suspected minor injury.”
He was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
