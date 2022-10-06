NANTY GLO, Pa. – Older Nanty Glo residents packed the borough’s senior activity center on Thursday to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the facility’s reopening.
Lunch was served; the Cambria County commissioners spoke; and there were door prizes, a basket raffle and more to mark the occasion.
“I’m happy to see all the people,” said Mary Lou Spade, a resident of the Nanty Glo House, which holds the Nanty Glo Senior Activity Center.
Spade, 90, and her sister, Frances Bednar, have resided at the Nanty Glo House for many years and enjoy the offerings. Bednar, 93, said she and everyone there thought it was wonderful to celebrate the anniversary of the senior center’s return.
In 2012, the previous board of county commissioners closed the original activity center. Four years after it was shut down, a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting was held to celebrate the occasion.
Bednar said she was looking forward to chatting with friends and neighbors at the event and talking with the commissioners about concerns she has, such as a need for transportation to and from the center.
Commissioner William “B.J.” Smith told the crowd of several dozen that the transportation issue has been brought up with his fellow elected officials and they’re working on a solution. Smith also spoke about how he and President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky promised to reopen the center when they took office.
Commissioner Scott Hunt and Chernisky also shared their thoughts on the celebration with the crowd, along with Jessica Yuhas, Cambria County Area Agency on Aging deputy administrator; Debra Krug, Nanty Glo senior center manager; and Dianna Harmotta, Cambria County senior centers regional manager.
They all thanked the group for a wonderful turnout and for their continued support of the facility.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have anything,” Krug said of the people who frequent the building. Throughout the past six years, she said, a lot of people have visited the center and it’s been “a very good experience.”
David Kordish Sr., 70, said that the residents of the Nanty Glo House have a lot of fun at the senior center and that it’s often like a party. His favorite aspect, though, is the community that the center and its activities sustain for older residents of the area.
The Nanty Glo Senior Activity Center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.