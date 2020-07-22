A Nanty Glo man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating firearms laws, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Wednesday.
Seth Matthew Long, 35, formerly of the 1400 block of Rodgers Street, was named as the sole defendant in the one-count indictment, which states that he was found in possession of numerous firearms and ammunition on June 3.
Long was convicted in Cambria County in 2007 of aggravated assault, a crime punishable by imprisonment for more than one year, according to the indictment; federal law prohibits people who have been convicted of such crimes from possessing firearms.
Long’s Rodgers Street home was raided by federal agents on June 3 after customs officers intercepted a package addressed to him from the Netherlands, according to an affidavit filed in federal court on June 4 and unsealed on June 29. The package was allegedly found to contain the drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
The raid allegedly turned up drugs, guns, ammunition and drug paraphernalia in the house, as well as more guns in a backyard shed.
Long had previously been charged at the state level with drug and firearms counts in connection with the raid.
Court records indicate that the state-level charges were withdrawn after the case went to federal court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.