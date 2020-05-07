NANTY GLO – The public works operation in Nanty Glo Borough is fully staffed again, after borough council this week approved safety recommendations to protect workers.
Initial projects include excavation and removal of fencing and equipment at the playground on Davis Street and sprucing up a levee along Blacklick Creek for inspection.
Contractors are scheduled to start work later this month installing new fencing, equipment and playground surface at the Davis Street site, Chris Foster, of borough engineers Stiffler McGraw, said during this week’s Borough Council meeting.
The $70,000 project includes funding by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Borough Manager Rich Wargo said the public works crew would remove the existing fence and equipment before the contractors arrive.
“We’re going to need all three guys for the demolition to get that done,” Wargo said. “I think there’s enough work for three men now. Not only the playground, but they’ve got that levee to get ready for inspection.”
One member of the crew
has been on furlough since March 23.
Michael Carbonara, borough solicitor, said council has put safety measures into effect that will help protect the workers.
The borough will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Health guidelines by working on different tasks to maintain social distancing.
“I know people want to get back to work, “ Carbonara said, “but I also know if people get sick and, God forbid, something bad were to happen to them with their health, people will question: ‘Why were you having these guys do this when it really wasn’t that important?’ ”
Wargo said he has instructed the employees to wear masks even while alone in the borough’s vehicles.
“It gives a good public image for everyone else running around town,” he said, explaining that if others see the workers without masks, they could decide masks aren’t necessary.
“It could become a domino effect, which is not good,” Wargo said.
In other matters, council approved advertising a proposed nuisance ordinance before final passage at a future meeting. Among the provisions is a limit on excess noise between 10:30 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Mayor William Ray said he will remind borough police officers to enforce an ordinance that forbids parking on sidewalks.
