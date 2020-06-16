VINCO – A Nanty Glo man was ordered on Monday to stand trial, accused of raping a woman after a night of drinking at the local Moose Lodge in September 2019, authorities said.
Thomas B. Newcomer, 45, of the 1000 block of Second Street, was held for court following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
Nanty Glo police charged Newcomer with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Newcomer and the woman walked to his Lloyd Street home after the club closed for the night.
Newcomer reportedly told the woman they would need to use the lights from their cellphones because the house had no electricity.
A friend later drove the woman to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Newcomer denied raping the woman, the complaint said.
He is free on bond.
