A police officer and Nanty Glo native died in a vehicle accident on Thursday heading to work for his second day on the job as a San Antonio school resource officer.
Matt Krupa, 27, was killed in the city’s north side when his Jeep Wrangler was struck by an oncoming car, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
Krupa just started working for the North East Independent School District – after previous jobs in law enforcement with Texas and Pennsylvania police departments, fellow Texas officer Michael Maddox wrote in a GoFundMe he organized for Krupa’s family.
“Officer Krupa was a dedicated and passionate Law Enforcement Officer for 5 years in Pennsylvania and Texas,” Maddox wrote. “He fiercely loved his family, blood and blue, and his most cherished blessing was his 10-month-old baby girl, Mayleigh.”
Krupa is also survived by his parents, Tammy and David, who still live in the Nanty Glo area, and his wife, Emylee, according to an obituary posted by Askew-Houser Funeral Home.
Family wrote that Krupa dreamed of becoming a police officer since childhood and was pursuing a goal of eventually serving on a K-9 unit.
Donations in the Nanty Glo native’s memory were being directed to the Johnstown Police K-9 Unit Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies at www.cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/Johnstown-police-k-9-unit-fund.
“Rest easy, brother. We have the watch from here,” Johnstown Police K-9 Unit officers posted in a Facebook tribute Friday.
The Express-News reported Krupa’s vehicle was struck after stopping at a stop sign and then crossing into the path of a Dodge Charger while making a left turn onto Broadway Street in San Antonio.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Krupa will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery, in Twin Rocks, his obituary shows.
