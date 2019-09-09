A Nanty Glo man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of slashing a man with a knife during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Steven Jacob Tagliarino, 37, of Fulton Drive, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Monday before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
According to a criminal complaint, Nanty Glo police said a man, a woman and her daughter were sitting on the porch of a Fulton Drive home on July 21 when Tagliarino drove up, got out of the vehicle and pulled out a "switchblade."
Tagliarino allegedly placed the knife to the man's throat and said, "Get the (expletive) out of here," the complaint said.
Police said the man suffered a small cut below his left ear.
The woman told police that at one point, Tagliarino said, "I love you," and walked into the house. The woman said that her daughter was traumatized having witnessed someone being assaulted with a knife.
Tagliarino was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. A charge of aggravated assault was withdrawn.
Tagliarino is free on bond.
