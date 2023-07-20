EBENSBURG – A Nanty Glo man was sentenced to probation after police say two runaways teens were found in his home.
Shannan Lee Hicks, 41, entered a guilty plea in May to disorderly conduct after he was present when two runaway teens were provided alcohol at his residence, and he was sentenced to six months probation and 25 hours of community service in Cambria County court by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein on Thursday.
Hicks told the court that he regretted his actions because “it was stupid.”
Before issuing her sentence, Bernstein noted that Hicks’ actions were “not just poor judgment, but it was criminal.”
The following also appeared in Cambria County court on Thursday before Bernstein:
• Edwin Maykovich, 20, was sentenced to nine to 18 months in Cambria County Prison and 15 months probation on counts of receiving stolen property and driving under the influence after he was arrested Jan. 26 after leading police on a chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen and was later crashed.
As a part of his sentence, he is ordered to pay $3,780 to State Farm Insurance.
• A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of Jharon D. Dixon, 37, of Johnstown.
Dixon, who entered a guilty plea in January to one count of possession with intent to deliver and failed to appear for his sentencing date in June.
He failed to appear on the rescheduled date on Thursday.
Dixon was arrested in 2020 after he met with a confidential informant and purchased cocaine.
