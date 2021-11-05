EBENSBURG – A Nanty Glo man was sentenced in Cambria County court Friday after he crashed into two stop signs while intoxicated and spit at a hospital security guard, saying that he was infected with COVID-19 in January, according to authorities at the time of the incident.
Robert William Silich Jr., 30, was sentenced to 15 days to 23 months in the Cambria County Prison with automatic parole after 15 days as well as six months' probation by Judge David J. Tulowitzki on charges of accident involving damage to unattended vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and simple assault.
The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office noted that the victim in the incident requested Silich's incarceration.
Silich’s attorney Maureen McQuillan noted that he previously sought mental health treatment but due to various factors did not continue with his treatment and requested that treatment be a condition of his sentencing.
On Jan. 10, Silich was driving a blue 2002 Dodge Neon when he nearly hit a pedestrian before crashing into a stop sign at the intersection of Fulton Drive and Julius Street and then a second stop sign at the intersection of Cardiff Road and School Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by Nanty Glo police.
Police later caught up with Silich when they saw his vehicle slide through a stop sign at the intersection of Chestnut and Second streets.
According to the criminal complaint, Silich reportedly told police that he struck the signs because he was having trouble with his brakes.
He was then placed in the back of the patrol car and waited for a tow truck when he allegedly began kicking and smacking his head against the center divider. He wrestled with police officers, telling them that he would hang himself if they took him to jail, the complaint said.
He was taken to Cambria County Prison, where he began shouting to the inmates, “Let’s start a riot.”
According to the complaint, Silich was placed in restraints and taken by Ebensburg Area EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he continued making suicidal threats.
Security personnel tried to restrain Silich when he allegedly spit in the face of one of the guards, claiming that he was infected with COVID-19.
During the sentencing, Tulowitzki read over the affidavit and noted that he found parts of the incident concerning, including saying that he was going to start a riot by using racial slurs and spitting in the face of a security guard.
After issuing his sentence, Tulowitzki explained that he issued the jail time so that Silich could think about the seriousness of what he did.
“I can’t depreciate the seriousness of what you did. We’re living in a different time now,” Tulowitzki said. “Just like you don’t yell bomb in an airport, you don’t spit in somebody’s face.”
