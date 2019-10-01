EBENSBURG – A Nanty Glo man charged with rape that allegedly occurred last summer entered a guilty plea to indecent exposure Tuesday in Cambria County court.
Peter William Mallin, 42, was reported to be staggering when he returned to a residence at around 2 p.m. July 7, 2017, and allegedly assaulted a woman, according to state police in Ebensburg.
The woman told troopers that, the next day, she walked to a family member’s home and called police. When troopers questioned Mallin, he “related that he doesn’t know if this happened or not because he doesn’t recall anything from the night before.”
He was initially charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, incest and harassment.
President Judge Norman Krumenacker III accepted Mallin’s plea to indecent assault Tuesday and sentenced him to two years of county probation.
As part of his sentence, Mallin was ordered to complete a drug and alcohol assessment, attend the county’s Day Reporting Center, have no contact with the victim and join the county’s work crew.
Mallin declined to make any comments to the court prior to sentencing. He was represented by Public Defender Maribeth Schaffer.
