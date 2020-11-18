A Nanty Glo man was indicted late Tuesday by a federal grand jury on drug and firearms charges stemming from federal agents’ June 3 raid on his Rodgers Street home, court records indicate.
Seth Long, 35, faces counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute quantities of MDMA, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, morphine, PCP, cocaine and ketamine.
That three-count indictment superseded a one-count indictment returned in July against Long in connection with the same raid.
Federal agents reported finding drugs, weapons and ammunition while raiding Long’s home after customs officials at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City intercepted a package from the Netherlands that was addressed to him, according to court documents. The package was allegedly found to contain MDMA, also known as Ecstasy.
The grand jury charged, according to the indictment, that Long was found to be in possession of four handguns, a rifle, 91 rounds of ammunition and quantities of the above-listed drugs. Long reportedly had been convicted in 2007 of aggravated assault, a felony, meaning that he is barred from legally possessing firearms.
