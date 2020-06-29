A Nanty Glo man whose home was raided by federal agents on June 3 has been charged in federal court with possessing the drug MDMA and unlawfully possessing a firearm, according to court documents unsealed Monday.
Seth Matthew Long, 35, of the 1400 block of Rodgers Street, had previously been charged at the state level with illegally possessing a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and several other counts in connection with the same raid. That case remained active as of Monday, court records indicated.
A five-page affidavit filed on June 4 in U.S. District Court and unsealed on Monday contained new details of the government’s allegations against Long.
According to the affidavit, the investigation began on May 22 when a drug-detecting dog at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City alerted on a package from the Netherlands that was addressed to Long at his Rodgers Street home.
Customs officers intercepted the package, and it was allegedly found to contain a “tan, rock-like, powdery substance” later confirmed to be 111 grams of a mixture containing MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
On the morning of June 3, an undercover United States Postal Service inspector delivered the package to Long’s home, with an electronic tracking device inside. Just after noon, when the tracking device signaled that the package had been moved inside the home, agents moved in and executed a search warrant, according to the affidavit.
Long allegedly ran out the back door of the home as agents knocked on the front door, but was apprehended in the yard of an adjacent house, and a search of his person allegedly turned up a small plastic baggie of suspected crystal methamphetamine.
At that point, the affidavit states, he “exclaimed to the agents, ‘Everything you’re looking for is in my bedroom.’ ”
Agents allegedly found the opened package in Long’s bedroom. The MDMA and the electronic tracking device were on his bed, next to an open carrying case that contained several baggies of “miscellaneous pills and unknown powders,” according to the affidavit.
A wall-mounted safe in the bedroom allegedly was found to contain cash, a 9mm SIG Sauer pistol with a magazine in the chamber, three boxes of 9mm ammunition, a box containing what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine and a bag labeled “dangerous” containing 12 grams of unknown white powder that agents suspected to be fentanyl. A .22 rifle was allegedly found in the closet.
Agents also found several baggies containing unidentified pills and powders, loose cash, electronic scales, plastic baggies, stamp bags and “other items indicative of manufacturing, processing and packaging of narcotics for sale” throughout the bedroom, according to the affidavit.
In a shed in the back yard, agents allegedly found an AMT .380 pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Thompson/Center Arms .22 Hornet and a .30-06 rifle of unknown make. The affidavit records Long’s alleged reaction to this discovery: “Long was seated near the front porch of the residence and observed the agents/officers retrieving the firearms from the shed, at which time he exclaimed, ‘I’m (expletive).’ ”
According to the affidavit, Long was convicted in Cambria County in 2007 of aggravated assault, a felony, meaning that he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.
The federal affidavit did not mention the discovery in the basement of the home of items that could be used to make explosive devices, including cardboard tubing, fuse wire, aluminum powder and ammonium nitrate, that was alleged in the state-level complaint.
Long has been confined since June 3 at Cambria County Prison, court records indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.