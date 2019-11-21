VINCO – A Nanty Glo man was arraigned on Wednesday, accused of setting fire to a sign on the Ghost Town Trail, authorities said.
Nanty Glo police charged Coby McCachren, 20, of the 1000 block of Second Street, with risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, a firefighter was leaving the fire hall on Nov. 4 when he spotted three people walking along the trail and one of them, who was wearing a red hoodie, use a lighter to set fire to a sign.
Two firefighters put out the fire.
Police later identified the man in the red hoodie as being McCachren.
McCachren later told police he didn’t know why he did it and that “he was not thinking straight,” the complaint said.
McCachren told the others to put up their hoods and walk away.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, which owns the Ghost Town Trail, estimated the damage was $100.
McCachren was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
