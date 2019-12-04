NANTY GLO – Clearly posted street address numbers can make a big difference in an emergency.
“For emergency responders, it’s an opportunity to get to the site sooner,” borough Manager Rich Wargo said during Monday’s Nanty Glo Borough Council meeting.
“It’s good for the community, and it’s good for the individual who lives there.”
Property owners will be required to display the street address number at each property under an ordinance approved Monday.
Wargo saw the issue firsthand when he was checking some property maintenance complaints.
“There were a lot of homes that didn’t have numbers on them,” Wargo said.
Posting numbers shouldn’t burden homeowners, Wargo said, noting that four stick-on digits cost about $5 at Commons Hardware Inc., 901 Roberts St., Nanty Glo.
Wargo’s response to property complaints helped develop a stormwater ordinance, which was also approved Monday.
The new borough law regulates where “grey water” can be directed to protect neighboring parcels and borough streets and alleys, Wargo explained.
When Wargo investigated enforcement of stormwater discharge regulations, Cambria County officials said it would require a local ordinance.
