Nanty Glo Borough has launched a new website to improve access to information for residents and surrounding communities.
The new site, nantygloborough.com, includes a government contact directory; a documents section that features council agendas, meeting minutes and online forms; a resource section; and an events calendar.
Another use for the page will be to share important messages, such as notices regarding winter weather, parking regulations and other correspondence.
