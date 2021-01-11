This year’s Martin Luther King Jr.’s Celebration of Peace and Unity in the Community will be the first local MLK Day event hosted by the Johnstown Branch of the NAACP since the Black Lives Matter protests occurred in 2020.
BLM rallies, which in some cities turned into violent clashes with police and riots, took place in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis officer.
A peaceful demonstration with about 500 protesters occurred in downtown Johnstown.
Alan Cashaw, president of NAACP’s Johnstown branch, put the past year’s events into context of King’s life, which included being arrested in 1963 for protesting the treatment of Black people in Birmingham, Alabama, which led to him writing the now famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
“The question we asked – and we even asked our youth – was how come we’re in 2021 and it looks like 1963 all over again?” Cashaw said.
“That’s this whole thing about justice for all and one justice system. The theme is ‘Justice for All’ and what we’re looking at is relative to Black Lives Matter and they’re looking for the justice system to work for them the same as it works for all other groups in the country.
“That is you’re innocent until proven guilty, you’re not shot on sight by the police and you’re definitely not shot unarmed.”
The MLK celebration is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday with the Rev. Franklin E. Hairston-Allen, president of the Greater Harrisburg chapter of the NAACP, planning to deliver the keynote address.
“What we’re looking for is what we’re looking for every year and that is for Dr. King to inspire us today as he inspired us from a jail in Birmingham in 1963 for marching without a permit, or the right to assemble without a permit, equal justice under the law, or justice for all,” Cashaw said. “It’s what we’re looking for.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commemoration will be held remotely on Zoom.
Tickets – for a $10 donation – are available at eventbrite.com/e/rev-dr-martin-luther-king-celebration-2021-tickets-135707257059.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.