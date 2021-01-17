As an agent for peace, Martin Luther King Jr. would have been dismayed to witness the U.S. Capitol riots last week – and especially when learning of the loss of five lives.
But he also would have called attention to the way the unrest was handled that day – including how the response contrasted with the reactions so many times against Black Americans protesting outside the same building, NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw said.
“When he was delivering his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech in Washington, you saw the National Guard everywhere, just waiting for someone to step out of line,” Cashaw said. “We saw that again (June 1) in 2020, when President Donald Trump ordered the guard to clear out Black Lives Matter protesters from the streets so he could take a picture with a Bible.
“Meanwhile (Jan. 6) at the Capitol Building, you saw people who damaged the building, walking through the door on their own ... police holding the door for them.
“I think Dr. King would be asking, ‘Where is the justice?’ ”
These are differences that shouldn’t still be occurring more than 50 years after King marched for equality, Cashaw said.
‘Unequal’ justice
King stood up for the right to peacefully protest to spark change. During an era in which some of his contemporaries chose violence – including destructive urban riots – King preached against violence, saying it would only spark more hate and consequences, Indiana County NAACP President Carolyn Princes said.
He had a talent for uniting – even during some of America’s most difficult times, she said.
“If he were alive today, it’s possible the violence we’ve been seeing – like what happened on (Jan.) 6th – might not have happened,” Princes said.
Instead, Trump’s divisive messages have often echoed the loudest, she said.
To Princes, the president’s words have often been a “dog whistle” that has further divided America by politicizing issues that often separate people by race, class or belief systems.
Five people – including a Capitol Police officer – died from injuries sustained during the Capitol riot, which followed a speech nearby by Trump, who urged his supporters to continue fighting against the November elections results.
The riot occurred while federal lawmakers were debating formal certification of the Electoral College votes. Trump was impeached by Congress last week for inciting an “insurrection” – a charge he denies.
According to federal authorities, 52 people were taken into custody during the day of the riot – a number of them for violating a curfew later that day.
More than 100 people had been arrested as of Sunday – most of them tied to fringe groups – while a federal investigation continues into others who may have committed crimes.
‘Be held responsible’
But Cashaw said many in the Black community are skeptical and frustrated about the law enforcement response compared to riots that involved mostly Black crowds over the years.
Cashaw said King, too, would have likely wondered why police officers at the scene weren’t so quick to act against the almost all-white crowd ON Jan 6.
Federal officials from the FBI have said the coordinated security and response that day is also being investigated – but Cashaw said many people see a double-standard in the “slow” approach.
He recalled images of young Black men being sprayed with water hoses and beaten during riots. And when an officer’s life was lost– as happened at the Capitol – “someone was facing homicide charges.”
If someone chooses to maliciously take another’s life, the individual should be charged with murder, regardless of ethnic background, Cashaw said.
“If some of them committed crimes – if they planned this – they need to be held responsible,” Cashaw said. “If someone was killed, the charges should reflect that ... the way they have so many times against people of color during protests.”
‘Ideas into action’
To Cashaw and Princes, the recent D.C. violence also represented changing times.
More than ever, America is a colorful blend of people – and increasingly people of races other than white are going to the ballot box to ensure their voices are heard on Election Day during divisive times, Cashaw said.
Among Trump’s supporters, there’s an angry white segment who are threatened by that – individuals perhaps fearful that their views now represent the “minority” opinion, while surrounded by others of every race who are increasingly receptive to change in America, he said.
“Times have changed,” Cashaw said. “Today white supremacists are in the minority.
“You can’t think that way – none of us can think that way – anymore.”
Princes agreed, citing an excerpt from a 1964 Martin Luther King Jr. speech.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” she said. “To me ... part of that means we can no longer just go on accepting the lies we’ve been told.”
Even peaceful words and talk of unity are only a start, Princes added.
“If we want change, we have to put our ideas into action,” she said. “We’re all God’s people and we have to work together to make change happen.”
Cashaw likened the United States to a salad bowl where every race, color and creed adds its own unique ingredients to make a special combination.
“That’s part of what makes our country great,” he said. “And we’re a better place when we all work together.”
