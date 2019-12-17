Moneyman – the local Snapchat sensation – will be back with another scavenger hunt for prizes on Friday.
And this time, Moneyman is hoping to spark a fun holiday family event.
The anonymous game leader tells The Tribune-Democrat that another search will be launched at 6 p.m. Friday “somewhere at The Galleria” in Richland Township.
At 6 p.m., participants on Snapchat will be given a specific mall location for the quest.
To join the fun, search “Moneyman” or “moneymanmf” on Snapchat and watch for directions.
This is the sixth game Moneyman has rolled out, with previous locations including the Pitt-Johnstown campus, the parking area near the Gander Outdoors store, the Luray Avenue park in Richland, Central Park in downtown Johnstown and The Galleria.
Prizes have included Apple AirPods, a GoPro camera – “the coolest of the cool gadgets,” Moneyman said – and even cash.
For Friday’s game, participants must be in teams of two.
“A lot of college kids are home for the Christmas break,” Moneyman said. “We want to encourage the idea of families getting together to do this.”
The mysterious game captain said the mission is to connect kids, their families and local attractions in positive activities.
And the games won’t end this week.
Moneyman said: “I feel we’ve come far enough for me to reveal that there is something bigger to come.”
