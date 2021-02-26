Greater Johnstown ninth-grader Inez Price was inspired by those who came before her when she wrote an essay titled “Black girl dreaming ...” for The Tribune-Democrat’s Black History Month contest.
Those who judged the essays were inspired by Price’s work. Her entry was picked as the overall winner from nearly 75 submissions.
The essay contest was open to students in eighth through 12th grades at all area schools.
A poster contest was offered for students up to seventh grade.
Students were asked to produce essays answering this question:
“How can I, as a teen in the Johnstown region, embrace or learn from Black History and have an impact on my community?”
Price wrote about the opportunities available to her because of Black individuals who preceded her.
“The strength and dedication that my ancestors have shown is nothing short of amazing,” she wrote. “As a teen African American female, there are many challenges that I face, but I sit back and think about how lucky I am to be free.”
Price was “very happy” to learn she was a finalist.
“I feel that my voice is being heard and that my goals are important,” she said.
Price entered her essay because she has a love for Black history and “wanted to bring awareness to my local community on the struggles my ancestors had for freedom and equality.”
‘So much participation’
Alexis Fisher was the driving force behind the competition – inspired to do something in honor of her late brother, Tribune-Democrat reporter Ronald Fisher, who passed away in late 2019.
She said the results exceeded her expectations.
The Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund was established through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies with the mission of providing learning opportunities related to diversity.
“I wanted to do something for Black History Month for my brother’s fund, because it is an African American educational fund,” Alexis Fisher said.
The goal of the contest was to get area youth to think critically “about what impacts they can make to the community,” she said.
“It was just a tiny idea that I had,” Alexis Fisher said. “I feel like The Tribune-Democrat really took the idea and ran with it, and we’ve gotten so much participation. I mean, it was over 100 posters that we got for grades seven and under – and then the essays, I believe, we got close to 70 of those.”
She was pleased with the quality of the submissions as well and personally read each essay and reviewed the posters while serving on the judge’s panel.
“Judging this contest was very difficult,” she said.
In the end, three essays and three posters were chosen that volunteer judges believed exemplified what the contest was all about.
‘More Black literature’
Forest Hills 11th-grader Kieran DeLoatch penned the essay “What Could I Possibly Do?” about promoting Black literature in schools and learning more in-depth information about Black history.
She will share runner-up prizes with Bishop McCort Catholic High School junior Ian Coyle.
“The more educated we get as a community, the more we will become empathetic and supportive of each other,” DeLoatch wrote. “If I could inspire even one of my peers to become more educated in Black history, by literature or textbooks, I would know I made an impact on my community even if it is only slight.”
DeLoatch has been writing essays for her AP Literature class with Laura Yevchak, who recommended the student enter The Tribune-Democrat contest.
“I’m glad other people will get to see and read it,” DeLoatch said about her essay. “I’m just glad they (the judges) liked what I had to say and I hope we can implement more Black literature in our curriculum.”
Coyle wrote “Embracing Black History in the school system.”
His submission focused on changing the curriculum in schools across the state to include more instruction about Black communities and their history.
“It is my hope that one day our school systems will have a more inclusive and accurate curriculum that reports history from every point of view, not just a white one,” he said in the essay. “One day, instead of a Black History Month, Black history will be present every month.”
‘More critical thinking’
Coyle entered because the opportunity arose in the school and he thought it was “pretty interesting” concept.
He initially wasn’t going to submit an essay, but after considering it the student determined that he actually had a number of opinions on the subject – specifically from the education perspective.
Coyle’s experiences with Black History have historically been limited to the celebration in February and information on Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.
“Through my research I found there’s a whole other depth to Black history that we never learn about,” he said.
Coyle was “surprised and excited” to be a finalist.
Placing this high in the ranking was not something he expected to do.
“Being a finalist in a way validates my opinions,” he said.
Alexis Fisher saw similar themes of the first and second runners-up in a number of the submissions.
“What I particularly enjoyed about the essays were there was just a little bit more critical thinking about, ‘What can I do now that I’ve read or learned about this?’ ” she said.
‘We can come together’
The poster contest first-place winner was Kloe Buksa, of Greater Johnstown Middle School.
Runners-up were Irelyn Scott, of Richland Elementary, and brothers William and Micheal Walker, of Westmont Hilltop Elementary.
Students up to seventh grade could enter and were asked to depict the impact of an important African American figure, moment or movement.
Buksa’s poster featured “Black Influencers,” such as Frederick Douglass and Maya Angelou, and famous quotes from those individuals along with hand-drawn and colored images.
The sixth-grader said she entered a poster because she “wanted to make something to spread awareness that racism is still a thing” and she “hopes one day we can come together and end racism for all.”
Finding out judges liked her work was “really exciting,” Buksa said, because she didn’t think one of her drawings would end up in the newspaper.
“I never thought I’d be one of the finalists because there’s just so many possibilities,” the student said.
Buksa added that creating the poster was “really hard” because determining the best way to orient the pictures was tough. But with a little help, she figured it out.
‘An inspiring woman’
Scott’s piece also featured images she drew and depicted the life of famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman, while the Walker brothers collaborated on a poster featuring personal photos, symbols of Black equality and empowering quotes, such as “A change is gonna come.”
“I really liked writing about Harriet Tubman,” Scott said. “She was such an inspiring woman.”
The third-grade student chose her subject because she thought it would be enjoyable to focus on someone who “made a big change in the world.”
She then decided to create a timeline of the historic figure’s life to show the tough moments she endured and how she overcame them.
“We are so proud of Irelyn and all of the other contestants that wanted to participate in the poster contest,” said Scott’s teacher, Lauren Hixson.
The educator introduced the students to the contest because she thought it would be a good opportunity for them to research and explore historic figures.
“We had a really good time doing it,” Hixson said.
‘Working with my brother’
Micheal and William Walker worked on their poster submissions together, with William’s ultimately being chosen as a finalist.
The brothers said their mother, Carmella, encouraged them to enter and they enjoyed collaborating on the project. They entered two posters, with both names on each one.
“I loved working with my brother and learned a lot of stuff along the way,” William said.
Micheal shared a similar sentiment – that it was fun to do something together.
William added that it meant the world to him to be a finalist.
“I’m very excited about that, because they were very excited about getting the posters out,” their mother said.
Alexis Fisher said she appreciated the personal touches in the posters and overall was thrilled with the results of both portions of the contest.
She was also pleased with the daily profiles about Black community members that have been running in The Tribune-Democrat.
In her opinion, those were “a great addition to the contest” because of the positivity and also because she thought it continued her brother’s goals.
“Ron’s focus was on making sure people had a voice,” she said, “and I feel like the profiles have done that.”
