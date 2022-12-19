Gallery on Gazebo will present the following performances in the lobby of AmeriServi Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown:

• Darlene Heardon will present a Christmas repertoire of gospel, jazz and blues at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Devon Haselrig, music minister at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, will be the accompanist.

• Rachel Allen and Norm Ed will preform music that is a blend of harmony and the joy of people people being together and singing together at noon Wednesday.

• Vocalist Jonathan Smith, pastor at Life Church in Windber, will present a program on jazz guitar at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The presentations are supported by the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance and the 1889 Foundation.

