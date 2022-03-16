Lipkin & Hitt, featuring New York’s Lisa Jane Lipkin and Pittsburgh’s Jay Hitt, will perform at 7 p.m. March 25 as part of a coffeehouse series at Friedens Lutheran Church, 131 S. Main St.

The pair is described as an acoustic guitarist and storytelling troubadour who has teamed up with a truth-seeking piano songstress to make a powerhouse duo of singing and songwriting.

Refreshments will be served. Donations will be accepted.

Information: 814-445-4627.

