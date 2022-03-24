JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Free workshops for veterans with no musical experience will be offered from noon to 3 p.m. April 16 and May 21 at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown.
Participants will learn about and try string instruments with duo Simple Gifts.
Space is limited, and priority will be given to veterans in Cambria and Somerset counties, especially those with PTSD and similar issues.
The workshops are sponsored by Laurel Highlands Historical Village with funding from an 1889 Creative Health Impact Grant. For more information or to register, call 814-288-7017.
