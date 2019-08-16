Bottle Works and Center for Metal Arts have partnered to host a four-part Iron to Arts Concert Series.
The first concert in the series, presented by Gautier Specialty Metals, will be held Saturday at Center for Metal Arts, 106 Iron St., Johnstown, and will feature Pittsburgh’s Joe Grushecky.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with a special tour and demonstration at the center, followed by the concert at 7:30.
A cash bar will be available.
Additional concerts will be announced at a later date.
Tickets are $20 at the door.
Information: www.bottleworks.org.
