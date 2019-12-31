Hundreds of New Year's Eve revelers bundled up against cold, breezy weather and snow Tuesday for the Celebration Johnstown celebration at venues throughout the downtown district.
With music, magic, horse-drawn "sleigh" rides, refreshments and children's activities, there was something for just about everyone at the 11th annual event.
Magician Bob Beatty always looks forward to the event.
"This is always one of the best audiences I have," Beatty said while setting up his act in Cambria County Library, 248 Main St.
He admits the library's small performance area makes his illusions a little more difficult to pull off, but Beatty said Celebration Johnstown is worth the effort.
"It is families coming out and it's parents doing things with their children," Beatty said. "With a venue like this, it's very informal."
Across the room, Johnstown's Classic Clowns were making balloon creations for children and Kelly Steinbring's Facepaint Factory was set up for the evening.
"We like coming down here and making balloons for the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces and having a good time," Classic Clowns President "Fancy Pants" said.
"We have a good time if they have a good time."
She was flanked at the balloon table by "Bo Jangles," "Moonbeam" and "Tender Heart."
"That's our name when we are in the faces," Fancy Pants said.
Down the hall, library Circulation Manager Nicole Lenz was helping 6-year-old Mason Lokesak of Westmont make a 2020 headband to celebrate the new year. The children's craft room also featured games and a story teller
Well-known local singer Denise Canby joined local favorite Jazz in Your Face in First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., encouraging the audience to join in.
St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 335 Locust St., and Franklin Street United Methodist Church, 5109 Locust St., each featured two performance venues.
One last-minute change was required when illness struck a performer scheduled for Celebration. Black Cat Moan was recruited at to take the Franklin Street church stage after Matt Otis bowed out.
While Celebration wrapped up with fireworks at 10 p.m., the night continued with the Discover Downtown Partnership hosted its New Year's Eve celebration in Bulldog arena.
