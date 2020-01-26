Punxsutawney Phil might see his shadow and he might not, but either way he’ll be ready for little bit of partying.
The Groundhog Day Music Festival will be held from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Turner Hall, 632 Railroad St., Johnstown.
Music will be provided by Cajun Norm and the Jam Session Band, who play an eclectic mix of rock ‘n’ roll, rhythm and blues and oldies.
Norm Chynoweth, member of the band and an organizer of the event, said crowds continue to grow each year for the festival.
“A lot of people are anxious for it every year,” he said. “It’s a fun event to bring to Johnstown for people who can’t get up there (Punxsutawney) just to have a great time, and Turner Hall is a fantastic place for live music.”
The idea for the celebration originated with Chynoweth, who has had an interest in all things Punxsutawney Phil for many years.
“Everybody who knows me knows I have a special place
for it in my heart, and all through the year people come up to me and ask how many days until Groundhog Day and I know,” he said.
There will be groundhog-shaped cookies along with Chynoweth’s groundhog memorabilia on display that will feature hats, dolls, posters, books and an array of Phil artifacts including Hop’n Gator, an alligator who is Punxsutawney Phil’s arch nemesis.
Groundhog related prizes will be awarded that include top hats, necklaces and bracelets sent from Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.
There also will be some special songs performed in recognition of the holiday, including “Carve the Possum.”
Chynoweth, who has made the trip to Gobbler’s Knob a few times, was honored by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club with a placard naming him an official groundhog ambassador.
“My role is to promote the holiday and the Punxsutawney area,” he said.
Chynoweth said he’s hopeful the music celebration will attract people who want to enjoy the Groundhog Day holiday.
“It’s a good way to get together; it’s cold and there’s not much to do, so it’s something to brighten our day,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.