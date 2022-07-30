JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Residents from across the region continued to flock to Downtown Johnstown Saturday for the Flood City Music Festival.
The two-day festival wrapped up Saturday with headlining act, the Spin Doctors taking the stage.
The band which released its debut studio album – “Pocket Full of Kryptonite,” which was released in August 1991 – played some of its well-known 90s hits including, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”
Many festival-goers say they attend the event each year to see the variety of performers it has to offer.
Billy Jo Miller, of Boswell, said she attends every year and used to vend at the event. This year she said she was excited to see SunSquabi Saturday night.
“It's nice having really good music locally and you don't have to drive the whole way to Pittsburgh to see it,” she said.
Debbie Osborn, of Altoona, said she and her husband John have been attending the event for 14 years and will stay local to attend both days of the festival.
“We love it. It’s great music even like the no-name bands. They're great," Osborn said. "It's a safe environment. It's a great venue.”
Osborn noted that there were many bands that she enjoyed throughout the weekend and that she purchased seven CDs from various musicians.
Johnstown native Dean Miles has been living in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area, but says that since he retired 10 years ago, he has been attending the festival.
Miles said that he enjoyed seeing Railroad Earth on Friday night because they are one of his favorite bands and that he’s seen them at several other festivals.
“There's a lot of great music here,” he said. “I love to dance whenever I can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.