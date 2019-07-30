Grab your family and friends and head out for some summer fun at this year’s Portage Area Summerfest.
The 29th annual event will be held Aug. 9 through 11 at Crichton McCormick Park, 100 Memorial Way, Portage.
Festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 9, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 10 and 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 11.
Entertainment will feature music, a car show with antique and classic vehicles, a parade, a 5K race, a golf tournament, children’s activities, games, a magician and food and craft vendors.
Duaine Detrick, Summerfest committee member, said the family-friendly festival raises funds for Crichton McCormick Park.
“This is one of the premier festivals in the area with a wide variety of entertainment and activities for the entire family in a wonderful park setting,” he said. “Many organizations and businesses in the Portage area work together and provide support to ensure that the festival continues to be an asset to the area.”
On Aug. 9, the festival will feature food booths, handmade craft vendors, children’s games and bounce rides and entertainment provided by rock band Octane from 7 to 10 p.m.
On Aug. 10, the Rotary Club of Portage will sponsor a 5K race. The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the starting line at the football field.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. and will include food and craft booths, children’s games and bingo.
A parade will start at 2 p.m. and march down Main Street.
“On Saturday afternoon people starting lining up early; they look forward to it and it’s well attended,” Detrick said. “It’s become a big part of the festival. Afterward we get a huge crowd pour into the park.”
Entertainment for Aug. 10 will feature K4 Country from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clay Bowser from noon to 2 p.m., Keystone Drum & Bugle Corps from 3 to 4 p.m., Tombstone from 3 to 6 p.m., Jim Koban from 4 to 5 p.m. and Three of Hearts from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Events on Aug. 11 will begin with two church services and the Rotary Club hosting its pancake breakfast.
A golf tournament will tee off at 8 a.m. at Maple Crest Golf Course, 350 Golf Course Road.
One of the main attractions of the festival is the antique and classic car cruise, which is being coordinated by East Hills Kiwanis, that will begin at 10 a.m.
“If the weather is nice we can usually anticipate 200 to 300 cars,” Detrick said. “The car show brings a lot of people to the festival on Sunday
– not only does it bring the people who have the cars but those who don’t but enjoy looking at them and they also are patronizing the food and craft vendors.”
There is a $5 registration fee and there will be goodies bags and door prizes.
In addition, the $10,000 community fundraising drawing will be held in the afternoon.
If still available, tickets will be available for purchase throughout the festival.
Entertainment on Aug. 11 will include Jerry Intihar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elvis impersonator Kelly Hylton from noon to 2 p.m., magician Rich Mangiacarne from 2 to 3 p.m., Chris Woodward & Shindiggin’ from 3 to 5 p.m. and Lights Out tribute to The Jersey Beach Boys from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We have some acts that people like to have back every year and we also like to get some acts that people haven’t seen before,” Detrick said.
“We try to mix it up so we have something for everyone’s musical tastes.”
Detrick said it makes many volunteers working year-round to make Summerfest a successful and enjoyable event.
“The festival has grown a lot over the years and is something to be proud of because we do get enormous crowds,” he said. “We want the festival to maintain being a family event and we want to continue doing it to keep the park going. When you see smiles on people’s faces that makes it all worthwhile.”
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating is limited.
Admission and parking are free.
Pets are no permitted in the park.
For a complete list of events, visit www.portageareasummerfest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.