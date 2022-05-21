JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Moments before launching the second track on Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life," Jeff Webb condensed the album's core theme into one warm word.
"Love," he said.
"And that's just what we're trying to do with you today – share our love with you this evening," Webb told a crowd of nearly 200.
It could just as well have summarized the purpose behind Saturday's "Jamming 4 Jabs" evening of music.
Organized by the health-minded community group "In This Together Cambria," the event was billed as a celebration of the region's ability to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 – as well as a message that vaccinations remain the best way to look out for one another.
Admission was free to those who showed vaccination cards at the Peoples Natural Gas Park gates or agreed to get vaccinated on-site.
Jeff Minana, of Richland, said he was already planning to get his second booster – but the chance to see "great live music" made his Saturday afternoon plans a no-brainer.
"I've had friends have relatively short periods of sickness with COVID and I've had some have serious problems from it. For me, I just want to continue protecting myself," said Minana. "And this made it a lot more convenient."
A total of 49 people received vaccinations at the event – mostly boosters, said Highland Health Office Manager Felipe Lucio, whose nonprofit partnered with Johnstown Area Heritage Association and The Tribune-Democrat to hold the event.
Vaccinations have slowed sharply since the height of the pandemic. Day-long Highland Health vaccination clinics often administer just a handful of vaccines, Lucio said.
JAHA Development Director Deb Winterscheidt and Pitt-Johnstown chemistry professor Matt Tracey praised the community response Saturday, both to the music and the movement.
"I'm blown away by the turnout," Tracey said. "Forty-nine may not seem like a lot, but right now, every little bit helps."
Jan Ott, of Windber, agreed.
She brought her vaccination card and a fold-up patio chair to the concert.
"An event like this was a wonderful idea," she said. "Anything you can do to encourage more people to get vaccinated is a good thing."
